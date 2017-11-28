Locked on Hawks podcast: Quarter pole catch-up
Locked on Hawks podcast: Quarter pole catch-up
Chris Barnewall of CBS Sports returns to break down the first 20 games.
Good morning! Chris Barnewall of CBS Sports joins the Locked on Hawks podcast for Episode 294 and the timing is appropriate after 20 games of the Atlanta Hawks’ season. Topics for the program include the following:
- Dewayne Dedmon’s strong play this season and where he goes from here
- Early impressions of John Collins
- Dennis Schröder’s season to this point and if perception has changed at all
- Much, much more
If you enjoy what you hear on today’s podcast, please do us a solid and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and, if you are willing, leave us a favorable (i.e. five-star) review. This broadcast can also be found on Stitcher, Google Play and TuneIn Radio, as well as on our host site of Megaphone. Tell your friends about the podcast and be sure to check out the rest of the Locked On Podcast Network, which features a dedicated show about the Atlanta Falcons as well as every single NBA team.
-
Griffin leaves early with injury
Blake Griffin had to leave early after a left knee injury forced him out
-
LeBron: Basketball world shocked by Fiz
LeBron James isn't a fan of David Fizdale losing his job
-
Where Gasol's Grizzlies go after Fizdale
Second-year coach clashed with the All-Star center, and the team sided with its franchise player....
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Check back throughout the night for updates on Monday's NBA action
-
Ayesha Curry defends Steph on Twitter
Ayesha says there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for what happened in the video
-
NBA Twitter reacts to Fizdale firing
LeBron James wants some answers about this