Locked on Hawks podcast: Spurs recap and more

The streak continues.

Good morning! The Atlanta Hawks (still) have not been able to solve the riddle that is playing basketball in San Antonio. However, we’ll still be talking about the festivities against the Spurs and topics for Episode 290 of the Locked on Hawks podcast include the following:

There were encouraging signs in the first half

John Collins’ big night and a lot of looks with him at the power forward spot

Ersan Ilyasova is still invisible

Much, much more

If you enjoy what you hear on today’s podcast, please do us a solid and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and, if you are willing, leave us a favorable (i.e. five-star) review. This program can also be found on Stitcher, Google Play and TuneIn Radio, as well as on our host site of Megaphone. Tell your friends about the broadcast and be sure to check out the rest of the Locked On Podcast Network, which features a dedicated show about the Atlanta Falcons as well as every single NBA team.