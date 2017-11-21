Locked on Hawks podcast: Spurs recap and more
Locked on Hawks podcast: Spurs recap and more
The streak continues.
Good morning! The Atlanta Hawks (still) have not been able to solve the riddle that is playing basketball in San Antonio. However, we’ll still be talking about the festivities against the Spurs and topics for Episode 290 of the Locked on Hawks podcast include the following:
- There were encouraging signs in the first half
- John Collins’ big night and a lot of looks with him at the power forward spot
- Ersan Ilyasova is still invisible
- Much, much more
