Locked on Hawks podcast: Taurean Prince, two-way players and more
Zach Dillard of Fox Sports South hops aboard for Episode 295.
Good morning! Old friend of the program Zach Dillard of Fox Sports South returns to the Locked on Hawks podcast for Episode 295 and fun was had by all. Topics for the program include the following:
- Zach’s thoughts on John Collins and his performance to this point
- A mixed bag with Taurean Prince
- The showings of Josh Magette and Tyler Cavanaugh on two-way contracts and what could happen with both players
- Much, much more
-
