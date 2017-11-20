Locked on Hawks podcast: Three-point defense, John Collins and more

Jeff Siegel is back for Episode 289.

Happy Monday! The Atlanta Hawks are in San Antonio later today to take on the Spurs but, before tip-off actually arrives, there are a few topics to cover on Episode 289 of the Locked on Hawks podcast. They include the following:

Jeff’s thoughts on Atlanta’s three-point defense and how that could paint a rough picture

Injuries won’t go away for the Hawks

John Collins and where he might go in a 2017 NBA re-draft

Much, much more

