Locked on Hawks podcast: Three-point defense, John Collins and more
Locked on Hawks podcast: Three-point defense, John Collins and more
Jeff Siegel is back for Episode 289.
Happy Monday! The Atlanta Hawks are in San Antonio later today to take on the Spurs but, before tip-off actually arrives, there are a few topics to cover on Episode 289 of the Locked on Hawks podcast. They include the following:
- Jeff’s thoughts on Atlanta’s three-point defense and how that could paint a rough picture
- Injuries won’t go away for the Hawks
- John Collins and where he might go in a 2017 NBA re-draft
- Much, much more
If you enjoy what you hear on today’s podcast, please do us a solid and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and, if you are willing, leave us a favorable (i.e. five-star) review. This program can also be found on Stitcher, Google Play and TuneIn Radio, as well as on our host site of Megaphone. Tell your friends about the show and be sure to check out the rest of the Locked On Podcast Network, which features a dedicated show about the Atlanta Falcons as well as every single NBA team.
-
NBA Sunday scores, highlights, updates
We've got you covered for all the scores and highlights from Sunday's NBA games
-
LeBron: NFL is blackballing Kaepernick
The Cavs superstar compared Kaepernick to Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali
-
Kerr chimes in on Trump-LaVar beef
The Warriors coach isn't surprised that the president and LaVar Ball are in a war of words
-
Lakers' Kuzma comes to defense of Ball
Kyle Kuzma is tired of how his teammate Lonzo Ball is being treated
-
Dubs got win to avoid Embiid trash talk
The Warriors used a huge third quarter to come back from a 23-point deficit to get the win
-
Warriors rally, but Sixers a big problem
Three takeaways from Golden State's 24-point rally past the Sixers