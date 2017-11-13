Locked on Hawks podcast: Wizards recap, Tyler Dorsey and more

Happy Monday!

Good morning! The Atlanta Hawks are back in action this evening in New Orleans but, before that contest arrives, there is plenty to recap from the weekend. Episode 284 of the Locked on Hawks podcast is here to do that and topics include the following:

Tyler Dorsey is headed to Erie and that is okay

The Hawks have been reportedly linked to a free agent

An ugly performance in the nation’s capital

Much, much more

If you enjoy what you hear on today’s program, please do us a solid and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes and, if you are willing, leave us a favorable (i.e. five-star) review. This podcast can also be found on Stitcher, Google Play and TuneIn Radio, as well as on our host site of Megaphone. Tell your friends about the show and be sure to check out the rest of the Locked On Podcast Network, which features a dedicated show about the Atlanta Falcons as well as every single NBA team.