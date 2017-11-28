Locked on Nuggets: 10 in 10

Grading the team’s performance over the last 10 games

In this episode of the Locked on Nuggets podcast, I take a look at the 10 key players on the Nuggets roster and examine how they’ve performed over the last 10 games. I share the most revealing statistics about each player over that stretch and discuss what things may be influencing those numbers.

Jamal Murray is struggling with his three-point shot but still managing to be the team’s second leading scorer. Gary Harris is automatic from behind the three-point line, especially when assisted. And Mason Plumlee is shooting a career-low from the charity stripe. Those details and much much more in this episode. I am going to aim to do one of these “10 in 10” episodes every 10 games since they provide a nice bird’s eye view of the team and the roster after roughly a month of play.

Twitter Handles

Locked On Nuggets

Adam Mares

Denver Stiffs

Instagram

The Denver Stiffs

Subscribe on iTunes!

iTunes

Leave a rating and review on iTunes

Simply open your iPhone and log on to the Apple Podcasts app

Find the search icon at the bottom and search for “Locked on Nuggets”

Click on the Locked on Nuggets icon

Scroll down to Ratings and Reviews

Click on “write a review”