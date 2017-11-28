Locked on Nuggets: 10 in 10
Locked on Nuggets: 10 in 10
Grading the team’s performance over the last 10 games
In this episode of the Locked on Nuggets podcast, I take a look at the 10 key players on the Nuggets roster and examine how they’ve performed over the last 10 games. I share the most revealing statistics about each player over that stretch and discuss what things may be influencing those numbers.
Jamal Murray is struggling with his three-point shot but still managing to be the team’s second leading scorer. Gary Harris is automatic from behind the three-point line, especially when assisted. And Mason Plumlee is shooting a career-low from the charity stripe. Those details and much much more in this episode. I am going to aim to do one of these “10 in 10” episodes every 10 games since they provide a nice bird’s eye view of the team and the roster after roughly a month of play.
Twitter Handles
Locked On Nuggets
Adam Mares
Denver Stiffs
The Denver Stiffs
Subscribe on iTunes!
iTunes
Leave a rating and review on iTunes
Simply open your iPhone and log on to the Apple Podcasts app
Find the search icon at the bottom and search for “Locked on Nuggets”
Click on the Locked on Nuggets icon
Scroll down to Ratings and Reviews
Click on “write a review”
-
Griffin leaves early with injury
Blake Griffin had to leave early after a left knee injury forced him out
-
LeBron: Basketball world shocked by Fiz
LeBron James isn't a fan of David Fizdale losing his job
-
Where Gasol's Grizzlies go after Fizdale
Second-year coach clashed with the All-Star center, and the team sided with its franchise player....
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Check back throughout the night for updates on Monday's NBA action
-
Ayesha Curry defends Steph on Twitter
Ayesha says there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for what happened in the video
-
NBA Twitter reacts to Fizdale firing
LeBron James wants some answers about this