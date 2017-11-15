Locked on Nuggets: Instagram and Twitter mailbag live
Locked on Nuggets: Instagram and Twitter mailbag live
Locked On Nuggets podcast
In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I hop on Instagram Live to answer your listener submitted questions as I record the show. If you would like to participate in a mailbag live episode, be sure to follow all of our social media accounts. I’ll try to announce the next mailbag episode early enough for people to join in if they want to be a part of the show.
Questions this week include questions about Wilson Chandler’s season, Torrey Craig’s fit, teams defending the Denver Nuggets differently, and who I would most want to be tapped in an elevator with.
