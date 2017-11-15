Locked on Nuggets: Instagram and Twitter mailbag live

Locked On Nuggets podcast

In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I hop on Instagram Live to answer your listener submitted questions as I record the show. If you would like to participate in a mailbag live episode, be sure to follow all of our social media accounts. I’ll try to announce the next mailbag episode early enough for people to join in if they want to be a part of the show.

Questions this week include questions about Wilson Chandler’s season, Torrey Craig’s fit, teams defending the Denver Nuggets differently, and who I would most want to be tapped in an elevator with.

Twitter Handles

Locked On Nuggets

Adam Mares

Denver Stiffs

Instagram

The Denver Stiffs

Subscribe on iTunes!

iTunes

Leave a rating and review on iTunes

Simply open your iPhone and log on to the Apple Podcasts app

Find the search icon at the bottom and search for “Locked on Nuggets”

Click on the Locked on Nuggets icon

Scroll down to Ratings and Reviews

Click on “write a review”