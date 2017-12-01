Locked On Nuggets: Thrill, Trey, and the second unit flipped the script

Your daily Denver Nuggets podcast

In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I share my notes on the thrilling Denver Nuggets win over the Chicago Bulls. Will Barton set a new career-high with 37 points including a game-winning reverse layup in the waning seconds of the game. The bench unit, which has struggled for most of the season, lifted the Nuggets to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

I also talk about the play of Mason Plumlee who I think is the unsung hero of tonight’s game, Juancho Hernangomez who is adding some nice drives to his game, and Gary Harris who has not been praised enough on this show. I also talk about how the team used double drag screens a lot in this game, something I’ve been calling for for awhile. I discuss why it was effective tonight and the two main types of double high screens the team ran.

