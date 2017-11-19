Locked On Suns: 2018 draft class first impressions with Kellan Olson

In-depth analysis of the loaded top portion of the 2018 draft as they begin their college careers.

With the college season underway, why not get some initial draft talk in? We are joined by Empire of the Suns’ Kellan Olson for a 40-minute discussion related to his top six prospects.

Want analysis on Jaren Jackson Jr., Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr., Deandre Ayton, Mohamed Bamba, and Luka Doncic? Kellan and I have you covered in this episode of Locked On Suns.

Also, we touch on the historic start Devin Booker is on. Will the 21-year-old’s sudden rise to elite offensive guard catch the attention of national media soon? We discuss opinions about that, and more!

