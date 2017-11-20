Locked On Suns Monday: A recap of Phoenix’s 113-105 win over the Bulls

In today's episode of Locked On Suns, co-host Brendon Kleen and I recap the Suns’ win Sunday over Chicago.

We touch on the likes of T.J. Warren's start and overall performance this year, Mike James, Devin Booker playing point, Troy Daniels, Josh Jackson, and Chicago's Lauri Markkanen.

Also, Brendon and I quickly look towards the freight train that is Giannis Antetokounmpo rolling towards Talking Stick Resort Arena alongside Eric Bledsoe Wednesday in his return.

