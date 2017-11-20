Locked On Suns Monday: A recap of Phoenix’s 113-105 win over the Bulls
Locked On Suns Monday: A recap of Phoenix’s 113-105 win over the Bulls
In today's episode of Locked On Suns, co-host Brendon Kleen and I recap the Suns’ win Sunday over Chicago.
We touch on the likes of T.J. Warren's start and overall performance this year, Mike James, Devin Booker playing point, Troy Daniels, Josh Jackson, and Chicago's Lauri Markkanen.
Also, Brendon and I quickly look towards the freight train that is Giannis Antetokounmpo rolling towards Talking Stick Resort Arena alongside Eric Bledsoe Wednesday in his return.
Enjoy, and make sure to subscribe!
-
Garnett: Maker will win MVP one day
Garnett has worked with Maker and says he is reminded of himself
-
SportsLine: C's better odds than Cavs
It might be a good time to place a bet on the Boston Celtics
-
NBA DFS Nov. 20: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Cavaliers vs. Pistons odds, picks
Stephen Oh is on an NBA heater using his data-driven approach and locked in his pick for C...
-
Kerr keeps bringing props to pressers
Even an NBA coach needs a bit, and Steve Kerr seems to have found his
-
LeBron approves stall tactics during FTs
Asked about Reggie Jackson's tactics towards Jimmy Butler, LeBron said he's 'all for it'