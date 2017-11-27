Locked On Suns Monday: Learning more about the Eric Bledsoe trade from a Bucks perspective

I'll be back in the saddle tomorrow night following the Suns-Bulls game, but, until then, Brendon is joined by FanSided’s Ti Windisch of Behind The Buck Pass to discuss more on the trade that sent Eric Bledsoe packing to Milwaukee for Greg Monroe and a pick.

Brendon and Ti cover several other topics, so tune in and make sure to subscribe!

