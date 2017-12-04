Locked On Suns Monday: Led by Devin Booker’s 46-point outburst, the Suns pull out a 115-101 win over Philadelphia

In today's episode of Locked On Suns, Evan and Brendon recap the Suns' 115-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Led by a 46-point outburst from Devin Booker, the Suns snagged a road win on their east coast swing. We recapped that, plus a lot of other standout subplots.

We also looked at tomorrow's prospect matchup between Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams in Phoenix.