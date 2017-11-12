Locked On Suns: Our Eric Bledsoe trade reaction + a week in review
After some technical issues, we are finally back on schedule in your feeds Monday-Thursday!
On today’s episode of Locked On Suns, we are finally able to bring you our Eric Bledsoe trade reaction as Brendon Kleen joins me. Alongside taking a deep dive into that, we look at recent performances from the past week for Phoenix.
Who has stood out under interim head coach Jay Triano? Will Greg Monroe ever play in a Suns uniform? What will general manager Ryan McDonough’s next move be?
All of these are answered, and more, as Locked On Suns is back at it!
(Note: The first portion has some low volume to it because I had to call in right after postgame, so the signal faded a little bit but overall it’s fine for most of it.)
