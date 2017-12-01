Locked On Suns: Quarterly Stock Reports

Who’s stood out so far on #TheTimeline?

On today's episode of Locked On Suns, Evan and Brendon discuss their observations on the core five of the Suns (Devin Booker, T.J. Warren, Josh Jackson, Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss) plus Jay Triano.

Who grades out the best so far?

Also, we look at the end of what long-term coaching profile fits this roster best.

This is a longer episode, about an hour, as we went rather in-depth. Enjoy!