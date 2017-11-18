Locked On Suns Saturday: Houston + LA recap, Greg Monroe's debut, and Devin Booker's historic start

Subscribe on iTunes!

On today’s episode of Locked On Suns, Brendon Kleen and I recapped the loss over Houston and their win in Los Angeles over the Lakers.

Alongside that, we discussed Greg Monroe’s first two games in a Suns uniform. How has he looked to us?

Also, we took a deeper dive into the historic start that Devin Booker is currently on. Can he keep it up, and has he taken the jump to legitimacy? I believe he has, and his rapid progression already should give many pundits pause who still doubt so.