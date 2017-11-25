Locked On Suns Saturday: Recap of loss to the Pelicans + Mailbag
Locked On Suns Saturday: Recap of loss to the Pelicans + Mailbag
On today’s episode of Locked On Suns Brendon recaps last night’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, alongside answering your questions from Reddit (By the way, shout out to the r/Suns community for flooding the mailbag!).
I am currently out of town for the holiday, but Brendon and I will be back together next episode with a lot of guests lined up for the near future.
Make sure to subscribe on iTunes podcasts!
-
LaVar sending Trump a pair of ZO2s
Ball thinks a pair of ZO2s will help the president 'ease up a little bit'
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
Check back throughout the night for updates on Saturday's NBA action
-
Wizards lose star Wall for 2 weeks
Wall had been playing hurt for a few weeks
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 25: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Kerr regrets playing K.D. against OKC
Warriors coach could be first of many to start complaining about NBA trying to cut down on...
-
Knicks vs. Rockets odds, picks
SportsLine’s advanced computer model simulated Knicks vs. Rockets 10,000 times