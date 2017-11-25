Locked On Suns Saturday: Recap of loss to the Pelicans + Mailbag

Locked On Suns Saturday: Recap of loss to the Pelicans + Mailbag

On today’s episode of Locked On Suns Brendon recaps last night’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, alongside answering your questions from Reddit (By the way, shout out to the r/Suns community for flooding the mailbag!).

I am currently out of town for the holiday, but Brendon and I will be back together next episode with a lot of guests lined up for the near future.

Make sure to subscribe on iTunes podcasts!

