Locked On Suns Saturday: Recapping 116-111 loss to the Celtics

Locked On Suns Saturday: Recapping 116-111 loss to the Celtics

On today’s episode of Locked On Suns, Evan and Brendon recap the Suns’ narrow loss in Boston, 116-111.

We touched on Devin Booker’s efficient 38-point outing, inconsistency finding Josh Jackson minutes, and much more.

Make sure to subscribe!

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories