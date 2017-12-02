Locked On Suns Saturday: Recapping 116-111 loss to the Celtics
Locked On Suns Saturday: Recapping 116-111 loss to the Celtics
On today’s episode of Locked On Suns, Evan and Brendon recap the Suns’ narrow loss in Boston, 116-111.
We touched on Devin Booker’s efficient 38-point outing, inconsistency finding Josh Jackson minutes, and much more.
