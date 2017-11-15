Locked On Suns: Takeaways from round 2 against the Lakers
On today's episode of Locked On Suns, Bright Side's Brendon Kleen and I Evan Sidery and Brendon recap Phoenix's 100-93 loss to the Lakers. What were some positives and overall thoughts we took away from the Suns as they drop to 5-10?
Devin Booker, T.J. Warren, Dragan Bender, and Marquese Chriss have their games looked over, as well as Booker's historic start for a 21-year-old as only KD and Steph are currently alongside him in a category.
Evan will be calling in with Brendon for a recap from Talking Stick Resort Arena Thursday night following the Rockets game, so check your feeds then!
