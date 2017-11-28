Locked On Suns Tuesday: Recapping Phoenix’s win in Chicago + our thoughts on David Fizdale

On today’s episode of Locked On Suns, Brendon Kleen and I recap Phoenix’s win over Chicago while also giving our thoughts on what went down with David Fizdale in Memphis. Should the Suns make a move for him to be their next head coach?

We also discussed Devin Booker’s performance on Tuesday night, with a 33-9-4 line. If he keeps this up, will All-Star discussions gain steam?

That, plus much more in the audio player below!