Long Island gets blown out in Santa Cruz by Warriors, 102-67

After a stirring 117-115 win Thursday that gave them their first winning record ever at 3-2, the Long Island Nets got blown out, 102-67, Friday night by the Santa Cruz Warriors in California.

After relinquishing the lead with 6:22 left in the first quarter, the young Nets never got close, going down 26-17 after one and 50-31 at the half to the Warriors. Santa Cruz had a balanced attack with seven players tallying 11 points or more, led by Georges Niang with 18.

Milton Doyle, who scored 34 vs. the Northern Arizona Suns on Thursday night, had 20 points in Santa Cruz, shooting 7-of-18, including 0-of-3 from deep. The 6’4” combo guard has been inconsistent so far this season. In the last three games, for example, he’s been 1-of-8, 8-of-14 and 0-of-3 on three-point attempts. Doyle added three rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes.

Jeremy Senglin, the NCAA’s leading three point shooter last season at Weber State, showed he hadn’t lost his touch, finishing with 18 points, hitting 4-of-11 from deep. Jacob Wiley, one of the Nets two-way contracts, had nine points and eight rebounds. No other Net had more than six points. Akil Mitchell, Long Island’s 6’9” center had two points and 12 rebounds.