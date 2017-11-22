Long Island loses to Agua Caliente in southern California
Long Island loses to Agua Caliente in southern California
Milton Doyle and Jeremy Senglin combined to shoot 8-of-21 from three, but it wasn’t enough as the Agua Caliente Clippers beat the Long Island Nets, 102-93 in Ontario, California Tuesday night.
Doyle finished with 21 points on 4-of-10 shooting to go along with and five assists and three steals. Senglin had 15 points and six assists, hitting 4-of-11 from deep. Four other Nets were in double figures, led by Long Island’s first round pick, swingman Thomas Wimbush, who had 14.
Shannon Scott had 12 assists for the Nets, but D’Angelo Russell’s college teammate went 0-of-7 from deep and 1-of-11 overall. Prince Ibeh, Long Island’s seven-footer, had his best game so far with four blocks, five rebounds and six points in 22 minutes.
The game was close until the fourth quarter when the Clippers outscored the Nets, 32-22. They never got closer than eight and fell to 4-4 on the season.
Tyrone Wallace led the Clippers with 21 points and eight rebounds.
- Game Report: Agua Caliente Clippers 102, Long Island Nets 93 (with Video) - G-League
- Full Game (Video) - G-League
-
Cuban says Lavar Ball, Trump are alike
Cuban weighed in on the ongoing feud between the basketball dad and the POTUS
-
Embiid not afraid of retaliation
Embiid has taken his trash-talk game to the next level this season, but he's not scared
-
Durant: Playing Thunder 'a regular game'
Last year Durant said returning to his old home was 'never going to be a regular game'
-
Paul Millsap (wrist) out 2-3 months
The All-Star forward injured his wrist during Sunday's loss to the Lakers
-
Adams blames OKC's struggles on himself
Steven Adams believes he's the problem with the Thunder struggles in the clutch
-
LaVar: Lakers don't know how to coach Zo
LaVar claims that Luke Walton has been 'soft' on Lonzo so far