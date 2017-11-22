Long Island loses to Agua Caliente in southern California

Milton Doyle and Jeremy Senglin combined to shoot 8-of-21 from three, but it wasn’t enough as the Agua Caliente Clippers beat the Long Island Nets, 102-93 in Ontario, California Tuesday night.

Doyle finished with 21 points on 4-of-10 shooting to go along with and five assists and three steals. Senglin had 15 points and six assists, hitting 4-of-11 from deep. Four other Nets were in double figures, led by Long Island’s first round pick, swingman Thomas Wimbush, who had 14.

Shannon Scott had 12 assists for the Nets, but D’Angelo Russell’s college teammate went 0-of-7 from deep and 1-of-11 overall. Prince Ibeh, Long Island’s seven-footer, had his best game so far with four blocks, five rebounds and six points in 22 minutes.

The game was close until the fourth quarter when the Clippers outscored the Nets, 32-22. They never got closer than eight and fell to 4-4 on the season.

Tyrone Wallace led the Clippers with 21 points and eight rebounds.