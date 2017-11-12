Lonzo Ball passes LeBron as youngest NBA player to record triple-double
Rookie Lonzo Ball notches his first professional triple-double at 20 years, 15 days
Lonzo Ball has officially done something faster than LeBron James. At 20 years and 15 days old, Ball is the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double. He beat out James, who recorded his first career triple-double at 20 years and 20 days old, by five days.
Ball recorded his triple-double on a rebound in the fourth quarter against the Bucks on an airball. Ironically enough, this comes against Jason Kidd's team only a few days after Kidd said that comparisons to him and Ball were "a stretch." In Kidd's defense, he has heaped plenty of praise on Ball in his young career so far.
Kidd has been the player more than anybody else that Ball has been compared to. His ability to impact the game with his passing while not needing the ball in his hands makes the two very similar. Ball has largely been credited with helping the Lakers become a much more pass-happy team since his arrival. He used his passing to help start an insane fastbreak against the Bucks earlier in the game.
Of all accolades for Ball to get early in his career this one felt like a gimme. He's been close a couple times already and it's probably the first of what will be many triple-doubles throughout his career.
