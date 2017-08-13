Lonzo Ball calls out NBA 2K over image of Lakers teammate getting dunked on

NBA 2K may be one of the more popular sports video games in the industry, but Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball may decide to pass the joysticks altogether after a graphic of his fellow teammate Brandon Ingram getting dunked on by rookie John Collins surfaced this week.

In a lighthearted gesture on Twitter to show off his 2K rating, the Hawks rookie flashed the graphic and Ball immediately asked 2K to take the graphic down before they "lose a customer."

2k you got 24 hours to change this pic before you lose a customer https://t.co/GVtj0MrzEQ — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 12, 2017

The video game franchise fired back with an amended graphic of the situation in reverse -- Ingram dunking on Collins -- but Ball still showed his dissatisfaction with 76 overall rating Ingram was handed.

Fair enough 👌🏽 Still gotta fix the rating tho https://t.co/bEgaNYUvxT — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 12, 2017

Since 2K made an effort to please Ball, maybe he'll stick with the game after his initial ultimatum after all -- even if Ingram's rating of 76 isn't quite to Lonzo's liking.