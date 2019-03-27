Lonzo Ball covered up his Big Baller Brand tattoo with a terrible pair of dice

There's been plenty of talk about the potential demise of Big Baller Brand this week, but the strongest piece of evidence suggesting that the company is all but dead can be found on Lonzo Ball's forearm.

The Lakers guard has covered up the BBB logo tattooed on his right arm. A pair of very weird-looking dice took its place.

Lakers G Lonzo Ball looking to remove every trace of BBB from his life.



The latest: Tattoo coverup.



(📸: TheBlast/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5AkM6yYNoZ — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) March 27, 2019

I suppose it will do, and it's a nice touch that they show the numbers 1, 2 and 3 as a nod to the Ball family jersey numbers. But those dice certainly aren't going to pass any casino regulation checks. In fact, it looks like the die on the left has five edges on one side. Good luck at the craps table, Lonzo!

More important than the geometric inaccuracies of the tattoo is what the cover-up means for the future of Big Baller Brand, the company co-founded by Ball's father, Lavar. The new artwork suggests that Lonzo is cutting all ties with the company (and possibly heading to Nike) in the wake of a scandal surrounding the brand.

News broke last week that the BBB's other co-founder, Alan Foster, was ousted after it was alleged that he couldn't account for $1.5 million while doing the company's taxes. Lonzo cut ties with Foster immediately, saying he "used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself."

Lonzo Ball is the majority owner of Big Baller Brand with a 51 percent share, while Foster and Ball's parents split the remaining share.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Ball family recently met to discuss the possibility of folding the company entirely. Even if that doesn't happen, it appears that Lonzo is done with the brand.

Earlier in the week, Lonzo's agent posted a video of himself throwing a pair of BBB signature sneakers down a trash chute.

All signs point towards the future not being bright for BBB. The good news is that those who own any BBB merchandise are likely about to have themselves some collector's items, while prospective consumers are likely about to luck into one hell of a clearance sale.