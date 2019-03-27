Lonzo Ball covered up his Big Baller Brand tattoo with a terrible pair of dice
Much like the future of BBB, the tattoo does not look great
There's been plenty of talk about the potential demise of Big Baller Brand this week, but the strongest piece of evidence suggesting that the company is all but dead can be found on Lonzo Ball's forearm.
The Lakers guard has covered up the BBB logo tattooed on his right arm. A pair of very weird-looking dice took its place.
I suppose it will do, and it's a nice touch that they show the numbers 1, 2 and 3 as a nod to the Ball family jersey numbers. But those dice certainly aren't going to pass any casino regulation checks. In fact, it looks like the die on the left has five edges on one side. Good luck at the craps table, Lonzo!
More important than the geometric inaccuracies of the tattoo is what the cover-up means for the future of Big Baller Brand, the company co-founded by Ball's father, Lavar. The new artwork suggests that Lonzo is cutting all ties with the company (and possibly heading to Nike) in the wake of a scandal surrounding the brand.
News broke last week that the BBB's other co-founder, Alan Foster, was ousted after it was alleged that he couldn't account for $1.5 million while doing the company's taxes. Lonzo cut ties with Foster immediately, saying he "used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself."
Lonzo Ball is the majority owner of Big Baller Brand with a 51 percent share, while Foster and Ball's parents split the remaining share.
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Ball family recently met to discuss the possibility of folding the company entirely. Even if that doesn't happen, it appears that Lonzo is done with the brand.
Earlier in the week, Lonzo's agent posted a video of himself throwing a pair of BBB signature sneakers down a trash chute.
All signs point towards the future not being bright for BBB. The good news is that those who own any BBB merchandise are likely about to have themselves some collector's items, while prospective consumers are likely about to luck into one hell of a clearance sale.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thunder vs. Pacers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thunder vs. Pacers 10,000 times.
-
Love believes fans will support Irving
Kyrie Irving has played in one game in Cleveland since being traded to the Celtics in 2017
-
Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Warriors vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times.
-
Comparing Stephenson and Paul crossovers
Paul and Stephenson lit the internet ablaze with some ridiculous moves
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
A look at all the changes to the lottery system this season and the ongoing race for the draft's...
-
Heat retire Chris Bosh's No. 1 jersey
Bosh became one of the Heat's most revered players