Lonzo Ball gets incredibly detailed tattoo sleeve featuring Barack Obama, MLK, Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman and more

Lonzo Ball is set to start a new NBA chapter with the New Orleans Pelicans following the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers this offseason, but the new uniform won't be the only thing different about Lonzo when he takes the court.

The 21-year-old guard will also have plenty of new ink to show off as well, as he recently unveiled an incredibly detailed tattoo sleeve that covers his previously-bare left arm. That tattoo sleeve is also something of a history lesson, as it features several portraits of iconic black figures in United States history -- including Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Barack Obama, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and Jackie Robinson.

Above the collection of portraits reads, "The Marathon Continues," a phrase made famous by late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The artwork was executed by renowned tattoo artist Steve Butcher, who shared the piece on Instagram this week.

Butcher is known for producing lifelike, near-photographic portraits and that's pretty evident with the amount of detail in Ball's new sleeve. It's pretty amazing.

Lonzo, who had no tattoos when he came into the league a few years ago, now has dueling sleeves on both arms.

Luckily, it seems his new artwork will likely age better than the Big Baller Brand tattoo that he covered up earlier this year.