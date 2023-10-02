Lonzo Ball isn't expected to suit up this season for the Chicago Bulls as he recovers from knee surgery, but he still talked to reporters on Monday during the team's annual Media Day. It's the second consecutive season Ball will be sidelined, and while it's a significant blow to the Bulls and Ball, who was playing some of his best basketball prior to the injury, he was in good spirits about his status.

While fielding questions from reporters, Ball gave an update on how his rehab process is going.

"[Rehab is] pretty good, probably about halfway through the rehab process," Ball said. "Still got a long ways ahead of me, but each week I've been progressing. I'm just trying to stay positive take it day by day... Rehab has been long, it feels like every day is almost the same. But I started getting better each week, that's all I can ask for."

The former No. 2 overall pick also said he intends to split time between Los Angeles and Chicago this season as his rehab doctors are based on the West Coast.

Ball's lengthy rehab process, which includes three surgeries on the same knee, has raised questions about when or even if he'll be able to make a return to the NBA. While he's still young at 25 years old, missing two full seasons does start to raise some eyebrows. However, Ball made it clear on Monday that he intends on making a full return next season with the Bulls.

"I definitely plan on playing again," Ball said. "Like I said I'm only 25, and I feel like the rehab process has been going well so far, no setbacks. So for me it's just keep my head up and just keep doing the work."

A full return is what the Bulls are hoping for next season, as Chicago hasn't managed to adequately fill Ball's role since he's been out. Last season a carousel of Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Patrick Beverley and Alex Caruso took on point guard duties, but none of them offer what Ball brings on both sides of the floor. He's an elite facilitator, a threat from beyond the arc and a lockdown defender that helped get the Bulls out in transition and push the tempo. The Bulls severely missed all of that last season, which significantly impacted their playoff hopes.

Unfortunately, Chicago will have carry on without Ball for another season. But this time around the Bulls are hoping to be more prepared for his prolonged absence. Head coach Billy Donovan said there will be a competition during training camp to determine who the starting point guard will be between Jevon Carter, Dosunmu and White.

Carter was an offseason addition to address the hole in the backcourt left by Ball, and he gives the Bulls a 3-and-D point guard to throw into the starting unit. He's got experience playing with some of the best players in the league with his previous stops being in Phoenix and Milwaukee, and he's a noted aggressive defender dating back to his West Virginia days. Dosunmu and White give Chicago some continuity if either of them win the starting spot, and while both showed flashes of being able to fill that role, neither of them stood out enough last season to earn that spot full time.

While Ball will be watching from the sidelines to see who earns that spot that used to be his prior to injury, he said he's ready to help anyone who wants some advice or help along the way.

"I'm still part of the team, I'm an open book and I'm here to help in any way that I can," Ball said.