The Chicago Bulls are expected to shut down guard Lonzo Ball for the remainder of the season, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ball, who hasn't played since Jan. 14, 2022 has suffered several setbacks in his recovery process after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus prior to the start of the season. Despite initially being expected to return from the surgery after 6-8 weeks, that date has continuously been pushed down the line.

Now Ball will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season, which is a significant blow not just for the Bulls, but for Ball as well.

This news comes after Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said recently that Ball was "nowhere near" a return to the court, saying he can't run on a consistent basis. It was reported at the time of Donovan's comments by the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe that if Ball didn't make "drastic improvement" over the next three weeks then the team would sit down with him during All-Star break to discuss potentially ruling him out for the remainder of the season. Given this latest update, it sounds as though Ball's improvement is still a ways off.

