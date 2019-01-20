Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers guard out 4-6 weeks after MRI reveals Grade 3 ankle sprain
Ball suffered the injury during the Lakers' overtime loss to the Rockets
The main storyline from Saturday night's primetime matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets was yet another magnificent performance from James Harden. The Rockets guard went for 48 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in the Rockets' 138-134 victory. In the process, he extended his 30-point streak to a historic 19 games; only Wilt Chamberlain has longer such streaks.
But there was another key bit of news coming out of Houston on Saturday. Lakers guard Lonzo Ball suffered a nasty looking ankle injury after colliding with James Ennis. Ball immediately grabbed his ankle and remained on the ground for a few minutes until he was carried back off the court by multiple teammates.
Unfortunately, he had to be transferred to a local hospital because the Rockets' in-arena X-Ray machine happened to be broken. Once he got there, he received a bit good news, as the X-Rays came back negative. However, after an MRI on Sunday, the Lakers announced that Ball will be out for four-to-six weeks with a Grade 3 ankle sprain.
It goes without saying that this is bad news for both Ball and the Lakers, who will be back in action on Monday night when they host the Warriors (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension).
The team is already without LeBron James, and are just 5-8 since their leading man went down with a groin injury. Plus, Rajon Rondo is still out with a broken hand, which means they'll be especially thin in the backcourt until he gets back.
In the crowded Western Conference, injuries can really disrupt a team's season, and the Lakers will have their work cut out for them as they try to tread water until they can get healthy.
