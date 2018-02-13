Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers rookie out until All-Star break; could miss Rising Stars
Luke Walton says Ball is progressing, but the Lakers want to play it safe
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will miss the team's next two games as he continues to recover from a knee injury, meaning that he won't suit up again until after the All-Star break.
Lakers coach Luke Walton said that Ball has looked good in his workouts, but simply doesn't want to take a chance with bringing his point guard back before he's fully recovered.
"He's sill a little sore, but he's still making good progress," Walton said on Tuesday. "We're not going to play him tomorrow -- with a back-to-back and a week off after that -- the progress is great, but it just doesn't make sense to risk it right now."
Walton also said there's a chance Ball will miss Friday's Rising Stars Challenge.
"I would assume [Ball won't play], but I guess that's undetermined," Walton said. "I don't know who makes that call, but he'll be out for our two games."
Ball has missed the Lakers' last 13 games with a sprained MCL in his left knee, and the team has gone 8-5 in his absence. Upon his return, he'll be paired for the first time with new Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas, who was acquired from the Cavaliers before the trade deadline in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.
Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists on the season.
