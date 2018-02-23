Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers rookie set to return Friday after 15-game absence
Ball, who has missed the last 15 games with a sprained MCL, will be on a minutes restriction
After being without their rookie point guard for the last 15 games, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Lonzo Ball will make his return to the court on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. The team also noted that Ball will be on a minutes restriction.
Coach Luke Walton said that Ball would not suit up for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings in an effort to limit his workload as he returns from injury.
Ball last played on Jan. 13, and afterwards he was held out due to left knee soreness. Ball's injury was later diagnosed as a sprained MCL, and he's missed the Lakers' last 15 games while recovering. The team went 8-7 during that stretch.
The rookie will see a different team out there on Friday after the Lakers shipped Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cavaliers before the trade deadline, and the biggest question on everyone's mind is how Ball will fit in with newly acquired Isaiah Thomas.
Thomas has been a proven scorer over the past few seasons, but is known for being a ball-dominant guard. So far in his career, Ball has pretty much run the show in L.A., so it will be interesting to see if the two can learn to co-exist. The chemistry experiment starts on Friday night.
