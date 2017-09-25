Lonzo Ball plans to wear Big Baller Brand shoes, but might 'switch it up a few nights'

Few rookies have generated as much as excitement heading into their first season as Lonzo Ball, and while much of it is for his ability on the court, there's also been plenty of interest in him and his family's off the court activity.

Most recently, Lonzo and the Big Baller Brand have been in the news because of their announcement that the original design for Lonzo's signature shoe, the ZO2 Prime, had been scrapped. When the shoes are released in November, patrons will receive a new all-black design instead of the original look.

We decided to go back into the lab and Remix the ZO2 Primes into one of the lightest basketball shoes ever made. https://t.co/yLY01fNsBB pic.twitter.com/z9NC0HHkX3 — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) September 21, 2017

Of course, the question now becomes, will he actually wear the shoes in the games? Well, yes. At least for most of the games he'll play in this season.

When asked about his shoes during Los Angeles Lakers media day, Lonzo said that he'll mostly be wearing the triple Bs, but he'll "switch it up a few nights."

#Lakers Lonzo Ball says he'll wear Big Baller Brand shoes on the court but plans to "switch it up a few nights" pic.twitter.com/5myuBg9ovS — Igor Mello (@SuperIgor) September 25, 2017

Lonzo's full answer:

Question: Shoe game. Are we going to see a lot of different shoe styles from you? NBA players like to flaunt their style, you're particularly in the shoe business, what can we expect? Lonzo: "Off the court, who knows. On the court, most likely Big Baller Brand stuff, but I'll switch it up a few nights."

During Summer League in Las Vegas, Lonzo wore the BBB shoes a few times, but also rocked other brands, such as Nike and Adidas. It might be safe to assume he'll do a bit of the same come the start of the season.