Lonzo Ball says Lakers are 'going to regret their decision' in new mixtape song
The full-time point guard and part-time rapper seems to call out his former team
Lonzo Ball is using his music to express his feelings about the Los Angeles Lakers. In his latest mixtape released on Thursday, the point guard, who moonlights as a rapper, appeared to aim some of his lyrics toward the Lakers.
The hook in the song titled "Last Days" says, "You know I'm all about business. LA is going to regret their decision." Later on the track, Ball takes another apparent dig at the Lakers, "Left the zoo it was depressing, but don't think I ain't learn my lesson" The mixtape, which you can stream here (warning: explicit language), is titled "50&30″ as a nod to his manager Darren Moore who dropped 50 points and 30 rebounds in a charity game.
Ball, for his part, says that he's not taking any shots at the Lakers in the song.
The second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft had a lot of pressure on him when he was selected by the Lakers, and then-Lakers team president Magic Johnson had high expectations for the young star. The now New Orleans Pelicans point guard was traded from the Lakers this off-season in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.
Last year with the Lakers, Ball averaged 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pistons' Jackson considered retirement
Injury issues caused Jackson to think about walking away from basketball
-
Warrant issued for Cousins' arrest
The Lakers and the league addressed the matter on Tuesday
-
Lakers had code to keep ball from Kobe
At the peak of Shaq's feud with Kobe, the Lakers apparently had a code to stop giving him the...
-
Report: KD, Irving want Nets to add Melo
Anthony has also been linked to a few other teams, but has yet to receive any offers
-
Knicks rookie RJ Barrett signs with Puma
The No. 3 overall pick also considered Nike and Adidas before signing with Puma
-
Chandler banned 25 games for PED use
Chandler's hopes for a bounce-back season with the Brooklyn Nets were dashed with this news