Lonzo Ball says Lakers are 'going to regret their decision' in new mixtape song

Lonzo Ball is using his music to express his feelings about the Los Angeles Lakers. In his latest mixtape released on Thursday, the point guard, who moonlights as a rapper, appeared to aim some of his lyrics toward the Lakers.

The hook in the song titled "Last Days" says, "You know I'm all about business. LA is going to regret their decision." Later on the track, Ball takes another apparent dig at the Lakers, "Left the zoo it was depressing, but don't think I ain't learn my lesson" The mixtape, which you can stream here (warning: explicit language), is titled "50&30″ as a nod to his manager Darren Moore who dropped 50 points and 30 rebounds in a charity game.

Ball, for his part, says that he's not taking any shots at the Lakers in the song.

I’m not dissing anybody I loved my time in LA. I use my music as an outlet to express things that happen in my life #50and30 out now! Let me know y’all favorite track 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/xBhI3Ld6ZK — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 29, 2019

The second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft had a lot of pressure on him when he was selected by the Lakers, and then-Lakers team president Magic Johnson had high expectations for the young star. The now New Orleans Pelicans point guard was traded from the Lakers this off-season in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

Last year with the Lakers, Ball averaged 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists.