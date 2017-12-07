Lonzo Ball says LiAngelo leaving UCLA was a family decision, 'the best thing for him'

The headlines all peg LaVar Ball as the mastermind behind pulling his middle son, LiAngelo, out of UCLA amid an indefinite suspension following his highly publicized shoplifting arrest in China. But Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball says that it was a family decision.

On Thursday, Lonzo said that he agreed that LiAngelo leaving UCLA was the best thing to do because he needed to take his playing career into his own hands, and that the entire family made the decision together. From ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk:

Lonzo Ball said he thinks his brother LiAngelo's decision to leave UCLA "is a good decision." Ball said the entire family came to an agreement "that was the best thing for him." "I have been at UCLA but I didn't go through what he is going through," the Lakers point guard said of giving his input. "It is tough leaving whether he plays or not in their hands. You are just waiting to hear and just sitting around. So just trying to take action and that is what we did."

Lonzo also commented on LaVar announcing that both LiAngelo and his youngest son LaMelo, still in high school, would sign with agents, effectively ending their college basketball careers before they have started. From Youngmisuk:

Ball said he will support both his brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, if they end up going overseas to play basketball. "If they are over there, I wish them the best," Ball said. "And if they do go, it will be a family decision."

LaVar said that he wants both LiAngleo and LaMelo to play for the same team overseas, presumably one that will run the type of offense that LaVar consistently preaches. He recently went on a long rant about how the Lakers aren't using Lonzo properly, and said that his son is 'disgusted' by the Lakers' losing.

As of right now, LiAngelo is reportedly not considered a legitimate NBA prospect, while LaMelo is ranked as the No. 15 player in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.