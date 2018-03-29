Lonzo Ball to have precautionary MRI on left knee; Lakers rookie says he's not concerned
Ball says he's fine, but the Lakers aren't taking any chances with their young rookie point guard
Lonzo Ball has had to battle some injuries in his rookie season. He missed 17 games in January and February with a sprained left MCL -- and 22 games in total this season -- but he's been a solid rookie when he gets a chance to be on the floor. However, on Wednesday night, Ball had to leave the Lakers' 103-93 victory over the Mavericks early with a left knee contusion.
The Lakers didn't need Ball to finish the game, but knee injuries are always concerning, especially when Ball is coming off one of his own (to the same knee), and at this point of the season nobody wants to risk injury. Ball says he's fine, but the Lakers aren't taking any chances and Ball will have a precautionary MRI.
"Just got kneed in the back coming on a back screen," Ball said.
Are you concerned at all?
"I'm not. Just a bruise to the back of my leg and it should be okay.
Have you had this type of injury before?
"I have. it's like a dead leg pretty much"
A precautionary MRI hurts nobody here. Either the Lakers find something with Ball that they need to work on, or they find nothing and just approach the rest of his season with caution. Teams always want rookies to get on the floor and not miss any time at all, but the Lakers have nothing more to play for this season. Los Angeles isn't going to risk Ball going down with just two weeks left of basketball.
