Lonzo Ball is one of the hottest names on the trade market, and now, it appears as though two new teams are in the mix. Mere days after it was reported that the Los Angeles Clippers are interested in acquiring Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are trying to trade for him as well.

The Bulls have reportedly offered Tomas Satoransky and second-round picks, but the Pelicans want either a good first-round pick or a young player to deal their point guard. Satoransky, who is 29, does not qualify. Talks with Atlanta appear slightly more promising, as those discussions have reportedly revolved around Cam Reddish, a 21-year-old former lottery pick that played with Zion Williamson at Duke.

Any team trading for Ball would gain his Bird Rights in restricted free agency this offseason. Those will give that team the right to match any offer sheet Ball signs this offseason. That opportunity is as valuable as it will be expensive. While no team could be forced to lose Ball for nothing this offseason, he should receive a number of hefty offers from other teams. Over his past 26 games, Ball is shooting 42.4 percent on over eight 3-point attempts per game. He is playing some of the best defense of his career as well, and his passing is as valuable as ever. In a somewhat weak class, Ball should be one of the best players available. However, many of the teams interested in trading for him, including the Bulls, could potentially create the cap space to do so this offseason without giving anything up.

Ball's fit in both Chicago and Atlanta would be unconventional, but potentially effective. Both have high-usage ball-handlers in Zach LaVine and Trae Young, respectively, and both have other young guards that need minutes and shots. But Ball's skill-set fits well in a low-usage role (even if his father has loftier ambitions for him), and both teams could use the defensive upgrade. Ball could function as a sort of hybrid guard for both teams, playing off of the ball in half-court settings while the stars generate offense, but leading fast-breaks and potentially serving as a backup point guard when the stars go to the bench.

The Pelicans have to decide where Ball sits in their own perimeter hierarchy before figuring out whether or not he's tradable. They've recently used first-round picks on Kira Lewis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, both of whom could use more playing time, and Josh Hart will be a restricted free agent this offseason as well. Ball has been a starter all season, and has outperformed all three of those other guards. But he is going to be the most expensive of the group next season, and if the Pelicans aren't prepared to pay him, getting an asset back now would be preferable to letting him walk for nothing.