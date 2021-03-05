Fans now know what the 2021 NBA All-Star apparel will look like, who is on each team and we now have a first look at the court for the March 7 event. The All-Star Game court in Atlanta will honor historically black colleges and universities.

The court features bright colors, here is a first look:

Through the All-Star Game, the league has committed to help HBCU programs, donating $3 million. The two teams participating in the game are playing for the. Thurgood Marshall College Fund and United Negro College Fund according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

The teams are lead by Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who received the most amount of votes per conference.

Ahead of the game, the Grambling and Florida A&M marching bands will perform during the introduction. while HBCU alumni and students will be among the limited crowd watching the game due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tom Washington, Courtney Kirkland and Tony Brown, the referees for the game, are all HBCU grads.

The 2021 All-Star Game was originally scheduled for Indianapolis, Indiana, but was moved to Atlanta, Georgia. Also, NBA originally planned to forego this year's All-Star Game and weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league changed course and decided to hold a one-night event. Many players were not thrilled with the choice to have an All-Star game, including Los Lakers star LeBron James.