LOOK: 76ers' Ben Simmons takes hilarious dig at Hawks on his video game stream

Ben Simmons is more than just a tremendous basketball player. He's also an avid gamer and, apparently, a great trash-talker.

The young Philadelphia 76ers star kept himself busy on an off night Tuesday by playing "Player Unknown Battlegrounds," a popular survival-based video game similar to the uber popular "Fortnite." As he sometimes does, Simmons streamed the session online.

At one point, he was joined on the stream by Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Simmons tried to convince KAT to join him in his PUBG (that's the hip way to say the game, folks) session for at least one game.

Towns was a bit hesitant to get sucked in, as the Wolves have a game on Wednesday night. Anyone who has open themselves up to the world of video games knows how easy one or two games can turn into a gaming marathon that carries well into the night. Towns seemed a little worried he'd pay for it on gameday.

But Simmons was persistent, asking KAT who he was playing tomorrow. When Simmons learned it was the Atlanta Hawks, he delivered a hilarious dig.

Ben Simmons tells KAT he has “plenty of time” to play PUBG with him because he plays the Hawks tomorrow 😂 pic.twitter.com/A5hAg8Gc78 — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) March 28, 2018

"You've got plenty of time." In other words, "the Hawks are garbage."

Of course, Simmons isn't wrong here, and everyone had a good laugh about it. Good times!

However, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Simmons' character in the game -- named "SimmoTheSavage" -- and his outfit of choice. When it comes to survival and functionality, I'm not sure going shirtless with an open button-down and designer sunglasses is the smartest fit of choice. His character looks like he was ripped straight out of an American Eagle catalog rather than a stone-cold killer. Pretty laughable, if you ask me.

Still, not as laughable as the Atlanta Hawks.