LOOK: 76ers unveil Classic Edition throwback uniforms for 2019-20 season

The Philadelphia 76ers will be rocking some different uniforms this season. On Thursday, the Sixers unveiled their new Classic Edition uniforms that will be worn throughout the 2019-20 season. The franchise wore similar uniforms during a portion of the 1970-71 season.

The jersey features the text "Seventy Sixers" on the front and the team debuted the new look with franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons sporting the new threads. The Classic Edition will be added to the team's uniform rotation as the Sixers will also continue to wear the Icon, Association, City and Statement uniforms like they did last season.

"The uniform may have had a short-lived moment in the spotlight, but we consider it a classic that emerged as time passed and is a true vintage treasure to the 'Seventy Sixers' brand to be shared with our passionate fans," 76ers President Chris Heck said in a statement.

The Sixers also utilized a Ford Mustang from the past to add to the nostalgia of the new uniforms.

During the 1970-71 campaign, Philadelphia accumulated a 47-35 record and lost to the Baltimore Bullets in the Eastern Conference semifinals. At the time, the team was led by Archie Clark, Billy Cunningham, and Hal Greer.

Philadelphia will have a very different look to their roster on the court this season after a productive offseason.

The Sixers ended up sending Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade and received Josh Richardson in return, who will slot in as the team's starting shooting guard. In addition, the team signed veteran forward Al Horford to pair with Embiid and also re-signed Tobias Harris, who was acquired at the 2019 trade deadline.