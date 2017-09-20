LOOK: 76ers unveil new 'Spirit of 76' court design, plan to erect three new sculptures

The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled a new "Spirit of 76" campaign on Wednesday which included seven tribute nights during the upcoming season dedicated to honoring the rich history of the franchise and of the Philadelphia area.

At each "Spirit of 76" game, the team will wear a unique City Edition uniform -- gear that has yet to be unveiled -- as well as a new-look tribute court featuring a custom-made mid-court alternate "bell" logo.

"Spirit of 76," introduces a new "bell" logo, inspired by imagery from Philadelphia's 1976 bicentennial celebration, a special center-court logo signed by 76ers' full season ticket members, collectible tickets and membership boxes for season ticket members," an official release from the team stated.

The kids would say the court is fire.



We'd agree » https://t.co/lDkQaTG923 pic.twitter.com/mIBcHlHXAu — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 20, 2017

As part of the "Spirit of 76" campaign, the team will also unveil three new sculptures of 76ers legends to go alongside Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer and Billy Cunningham sculptures erected last year.

"We are excited to announce the 'Spirit of 76' campaign as it provides another incredible opportunity to celebrate the proud tradition of the 76ers with the city of Philadelphia, our fans, players and alumni," 76ers Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Chris Heck said in a release. "The 'Spirit of 76' campaign honors the legendary icons who paved the way for this organization, while recognizing the passion and intensity of our fans."

The team did not name who would be honored with the three new sculptures, but did note that the sculpture unveiling will be announced at the first "Spirit of 76" campaign game on Dec. 15 when Philadelphia welcomes the Oklahoma City Thunder to town.