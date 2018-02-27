LOOK: A Javale McGee fadeaway broke Jon Stewart's brain, and now it's a meme

Jon Stewart seems to have a pretty good life. He's an award-winning comedian, writer and television personality who became an icon during his run as host of "The Daily Show."

But Jon Stewart is a New York Knicks fan, so his life isn't perfect.

On Monday night, he was in attendance at Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks take on the Warriors. To little surprise, Golden State took care of business. However, it was a more traumatic experience that Stewart could have predicted.

At one point during the contest, Javale McGee -- yes, that Javale McGee -- hit a fadeaway jumper that nobody saw coming.

It essentially broke Stewart, who was sitting courtside.

This is the face of a man whose favorite basketball team is a bottomless pit of despair.

Not surprisingly, that image quickly found its way into internet meme territory.

when you accidentally reply all pic.twitter.com/5JEL6q9OuQ — martin rickman (@martinrickman) February 27, 2018

when you pull up to the function but ya homies haven’t shown up yet but you don’t know why you’re shocked but you are pic.twitter.com/8mON3dXBux — VibraNium (@nilamadison) February 27, 2018

When you realize that Jon Stewart hasn't been on TV in almost three years. pic.twitter.com/uKv1wK8rUD — Luke Mukundan (@lukemukundan) February 27, 2018

However, the greatest use of the image came on Tuesday, when Javale McGee himself made it his new Twitter avatar.

JaVale McGee just gets it. pic.twitter.com/AJCPNPlMk4 — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) February 27, 2018

McGee has yet to directly address his meme-ification of Stewart, but he did give us this in the meantime.

One time i told siri to twerk and my phone started vibrating. — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) February 27, 2018

Anyway, it's almost baseball season, Jon. I'm sure the Mets won't let you down.