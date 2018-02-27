LOOK: A Javale McGee fadeaway broke Jon Stewart's brain, and now it's a meme

The former 'Daily Show' host still somehow seems surprised by the Knicks' misfortune

Jon Stewart seems to have a pretty good life. He's an award-winning comedian, writer and television personality who became an icon during his run as host of "The Daily Show."

But Jon Stewart is a New York Knicks fan, so his life isn't perfect.

On Monday night, he was in attendance at Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks take on the Warriors. To little surprise, Golden State took care of business. However, it was a more traumatic experience that Stewart could have predicted.

At one point during the contest, Javale McGee -- yes, that Javale McGee -- hit a fadeaway jumper that nobody saw coming. 

It essentially broke Stewart, who was sitting courtside.

This is the face of a man whose favorite basketball team is a bottomless pit of despair.

dxajxo5u0aapwyc.jpg

Not surprisingly, that image quickly found its way into internet meme territory.

However, the greatest use of the image came on Tuesday, when Javale McGee himself made it his new Twitter avatar.

McGee has yet to directly address his meme-ification of Stewart, but he did give us this in the meantime.

Anyway, it's almost baseball season, Jon. I'm sure the Mets won't let you down.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES