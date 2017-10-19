LOOK: All five Suns players running down the court in perfect sync is mesmerizing

The Suns stink, but this was cool!

The Suns got absolutely eclipsed in their home opener on Wednesday night, letting the Trail Blazers burn them by 48 points, 124-76. That's the biggest margin of defeat in the team's history, not to mention the worst opening-night loss in the NBA ... ever

But there was a single ray of light that shined through for Phoenix on opening night, and this is it:

Look at how all five Suns players on the floor pivot and start run down the court at the exact same time. It's nearly perfectly synchronized. It's beautiful. It's mesmerizing. I literally cannot stop watching it. 

Have you ever seen anything like it? Probably not. 

So while nobody has ever witnessed a team open their season by getting hammered as hard as the Suns did on Wednesday night, nobody has witnessed such harmony on a basketball court either. If basketball is poetry in motion, the Suns are basically Robert Frost ...or at least they were for about three seconds of a 48-minute game. As Frost himself once said: Nothing gold can stay.

They'll need to bottle up that chemistry and put it to work more often so they can avoid the whole "getting humiliated" thing. 

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Flagrant Two Podcast