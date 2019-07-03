LOOK: Are these the Miami Heat's new 'Vice' jerseys for the 2019-2020 NBA season?

The Miami Heat's series of "Vice" uniforms have produced some of the most popular threads in the NBA over the past few years, so it wouldn't be much of a surprise if they continued the trend with another installment next season. It'd be more of a surprise if they didn't.

This week, a leaked image online gave us a look at what next year's jersey could look like. The image, which was posted by Twitter account @HitTheGlass, shows the familiar "Vice" design but with a baby blue base jersey complemented by hot pink, white and a black trim.

Here's a look:

Heat só piora pic.twitter.com/jvBbyVf6pP — Hit the Glass (@HitTheGlass) July 2, 2019

It hasn't been confirmed by the team as the official uniform yet (and likely won't be for a while), but it certainly fits the trend with the previous releases from the team. Chris Creamer from the trusty SportsLogos.net confirmed the pic as legit.

You can't tell me these aren't 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nns6BGQzBF — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) July 3, 2019

If it's not legit, maybe the Heat should consider making it their jersey... because it looks pretty great. The "Vice" series should probably be the Heat's main set of uniforms considering they're very popular and very Miami.

The vibrant color scheme and character that the unis bring makes them one of the best and most unique looks that the league has to offer, so it seems like a no-brainer to shift to these full-time -- especially for a franchise that should be looking at a new era post-Wade.