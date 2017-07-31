LOOK: Blake Griffin throws shade at Rockets GM over MVP voting complaints
Daryl Morey said the voting process for MVP is broken and suggested it be done away with altogether
Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin did not hold back Monday when he openly threw shade on Twitter at Rockets general manager Daryl Morey for his recent comments on the MVP award and the voting process.
Morey suggested the criteria for the award seemed to be "shifting away from winning," a clear shot at Russell Westbrook's Thunder team that only won 47 games to James Harden's 55-win Rockets squad. So Griffin mocked him by suggesting everyone be awarded participation trophies and doing away with championships.
Harden finished second in the MVP voting behind Westbrook by a rather large margin, but there was debate about whether Westbrook -- whose sixth-seeded Thunder had a first-round playoff exit at the hands of Houston and Harden -- was deserving of the NBA's highest honor despite not leading Oklahoma City to a top seed in the playoffs.
Westbrook capped an historic regular season by averaging a triple-double, and critics of the Thunder star tended to align with Morey's thinking in terms of an emphasis on winning. What many people won't agree with, however, is Morey's new suggestion that maybe awards should be eliminated.
