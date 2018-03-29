LOOK: Blazers star Damian Lillard shares first photo of baby Damian Houston

Damian Lillard had a banner Tuesday night. First, he dropped 41 points in a big win over the New Orleans Pelicans, then he flew home to see the birth of his son, Damian Houston Lillard. Even though the Trail Blazers lost 108-103 to the Grizzlies without Lillard on Wednesday night, you won't see anyone blaming the superstar for not playing.

Lillard shared a photo of his new son on Instagram on Thursday with the caption "Dame Jr. 🙏🏽."

Dame Jr. 🙏🏽 A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Mar 29, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

It's proving to be a big 2018 for Lillard. He's averaging 26.6 points and 6.5 assists per game, and the Blazers are third in the West, two games ahead of the Thunder. However, no matter what ends up happening over the course of the rest of the season, Lillard may have just experienced his biggest moment of the year during the middle of the week in March.