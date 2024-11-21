One Milwaukee Bucks fan is $10,000 richer after connecting a shot that basketball fans will have to see to believe.

During Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, a Bucks fan made a half-court shot in one of the most surprising fashions possible. The fan launched the ball and it ended up hitting the top of the backboard before the ball fell into the net.

In doing so, this lucky Bucks fan ended up winning a $10,000 prize in one of the crazier scenarios that you'll see on a basketball court. The fan nearly badly missed on the shot, but instead, got the perfect gift from the top of the backboard as the ball nearly hit the shot clock or could have rolled over to the other side of the glass.

In addition to the trick shot, the Bucks came away with a 122-106 win against the Bulls. The Bucks have now won four of their last five games after getting off to a lackluster 2-8 start to the 2024-25 season prior to that. Star big man Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 41 points on 17-of-24 shooting and secured nine rebounds to pace Milwaukee in this Eastern Conference tilt.

Perhaps some of the fan's luck will rub off on the Bucks, who appear to be hitting their stride lately.