It's safe to say that the Indiana Pacers have had the Milwaukee Bucks' number so far this season. The Pacers have defeated the Bucks in four of their five matchups, including handing the Bucks a 142-130 loss on Wednesday.

Following Wednesday's contest, Antetokounmpo even admitted that he thinks about the consistent struggles against Indiana when he's getting "freaky" at night.

"You think about it. When you go home and sleep and wake up, you think about it," Antetokounmpo said. "When you go back and work out, you think about it.... When you're about to get freaky at night, you think about it."

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been getting the best of the Bucks this season and even trolled Bucks guard Damian Lillard by replicating his iconic "Dame Time" celebration during their In-Season Tournament win against Milwaukee. In addition, the Bucks and Pacers were also involved in the game ball fiasco earlier this season.

Haliburton has thrived when facing the Bucks throughout his NBA career. In nine games, the star guard is averaging 23.4 points, 10.4 assists and 5.6 assists, while averaging 27.0 points in his five games against the Bucks this season.