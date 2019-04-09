LOOK: Budweiser's emotional tribute to Dwyane Wade shows how he has impacted people off of the court
This is one of the best Wade tributes out there
Dwyane Wade has been on a farewell tour for the ages, and it's become a tradition for him to trade jerseys with stars, players he's influenced and ones that have influenced him at the end of games.
As he gears up for his final home game on Tuesday, Budweiser, in a four-minute video, put a twist on this tradition. In it, Wade comes face to face with five people who he has helped in different ways: A woman whose brother died in the Parkland shooting, one whose college education was paid for by Wade, one who he took on a shopping spree after her house burned down, a man who Wade met earlier in life and ultimately inspired to find a job, and his own mom.
It is an utterly emotional four minutes in which you see just a small glimpse of how many people Wade has touched in his illustrious career off the court. It's also NSFW if you're trying to not cry in your office.
Wade is ultimately given personal items from all five people. At the end, the keepsakes are seen hanging on a wall along with the NBA jerseys Wade has collected this season. Regardless of how the Heat's campaign ends, it's been incredible to witness Wade's final bow to the game of basketball.
