Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard created an important core memory with a young fan over the weekend. On Sunday, Pritchard's wife, Emma MacDonald, posted a video on her Instagram account showing the Celtics sharpshooter playing a game of 1-on-1 with a fan at a local park.

Pritchard could be noticeably seen backing down the young fan, who was clearly enjoying himself as he went toe-to-toe with an NBA player. Obviously, Pritchard took it easy on the young fan, and the two were just enjoying a fun game of hoops.

Still, Pritchard did rattle home a jumper after backing down the youngster, and the kid could be heard saying "No way!" as

Pritchard made the shot.

"We took our dog to the park and I turn around and find him here," Emma said in her post.

It's likely the young fan was playing basketball by himself and just getting some shots up. However, it's always more fun when you have someone to shoot with and have a friendly game of 1-on-1. Pritchard seemed to have saw the fan playing by himself and decided to step onto the court with him.

It's a day the fan probably won't ever forget. After all, it's not every day a kid gets a chance to hoop with an NBA player.

Pritchard is off to a strong start this season, as he's averaging 12.3 points and shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc for the 3-0 Celtics.