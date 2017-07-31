LOOK: Charlotte Hornets unveil first-ever NBA uniforms to feature Jumpman logo

The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled new uniforms for the 2017-18 season, and the new threads are the first-ever in professional sports to feature the Jumpman logo, modeled after Michael Jordan -- the majority owner of the franchise.

Here's the team's reveal, as well as side-by-side comparisons to the old and new from Uni Watch.

THE REVEAL.



Introducing our new Hornets uniforms - the FIRST @Jumpman23 uniform for a U.S. pro team. #BuzzCity



👉🏼 https://t.co/xNnuIc9q6T pic.twitter.com/fDrSi5UpZu — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 31, 2017

Very minor changes for Hornets teal uni. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/jIQxG1aJiH — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) July 31, 2017

Better lighting for this Hornets uni comparison. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/oR5zCujHoz — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) July 31, 2017

They're making moderate changes. No color change, not even a change in font on the jersey. The stripes on the sides are slightly more sleek, and the secondary logo of the Jumpman is also featured on the shorts, as well as the upper portion of the jersey.

Charlotte is the latest team in the NBA to show off their new Nike-themed jerseys for the 2017-18 season after the NBA switched suppliers from Adidas, joining the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers in recent days.