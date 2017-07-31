LOOK: Charlotte Hornets unveil first-ever NBA uniforms to feature Jumpman logo

Decision likely easier because Michael Jordan is the majority owner of the team

The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled new uniforms for the 2017-18 season, and the new threads are the first-ever in professional sports to feature the Jumpman logo, modeled after Michael Jordan -- the majority owner of the franchise.

Here's the team's reveal, as well as side-by-side comparisons to the old and new from Uni Watch.

They're making moderate changes. No color change, not even a change in font on the jersey. The stripes on the sides are slightly more sleek, and the secondary logo of the Jumpman is also featured on the shorts, as well as the upper portion of the jersey.

Charlotte is the latest team in the NBA to show off their new Nike-themed jerseys for the 2017-18 season after the NBA switched suppliers from Adidas, joining the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers in recent days.

