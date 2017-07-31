LOOK: Charlotte Hornets unveil first-ever NBA uniforms to feature Jumpman logo
Decision likely easier because Michael Jordan is the majority owner of the team
The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled new uniforms for the 2017-18 season, and the new threads are the first-ever in professional sports to feature the Jumpman logo, modeled after Michael Jordan -- the majority owner of the franchise.
Here's the team's reveal, as well as side-by-side comparisons to the old and new from Uni Watch.
They're making moderate changes. No color change, not even a change in font on the jersey. The stripes on the sides are slightly more sleek, and the secondary logo of the Jumpman is also featured on the shorts, as well as the upper portion of the jersey.
Charlotte is the latest team in the NBA to show off their new Nike-themed jerseys for the 2017-18 season after the NBA switched suppliers from Adidas, joining the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers in recent days.
-
Matt Barnes sticks up for Kevin Durant
Barnes pointed out the difference between when a player is traded and when he signs as a free...
-
Prop bets for Curry's pro golf debut
Curry will be playing in the Ellie Mae Classic, which is a PGA Web.com Tour tournament
-
Rockets GM suggests change in MVP voting
Morey's MVP candidate, James Harden, finished second in the voting to Russell Westbrook
-
What NBA's big nights should look like
Make it Celtics vs. Cavs and Rockets at Oracle to face the Warriors on banner night to start...
-
Harden, Paul make Drew League debut
L.A.'s storied summer league lands first public display of Houston's new superstar backcou...
-
J.R. Smith fires back at Tracy McGrady
McGrady's controversial Hall of Fame speech has some players displeased with the recent in...
Add a Comment