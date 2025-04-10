Some NBA fans attend games to watch the best basketball players in the world. Others, like the ones who attended Wednesday's matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, go to see their favorite sideline reporter in action.

According to KOTV, Thunder forward Jaylin Williams saw some fans in the crowd wearing shirts featuring the image of sideline reporter Nick Gallo. Williams made sure to get his hands on a few of them to surprise Gallo after the game.

At the conclusion of the Thunder's 125-112 win over the Suns, Chet Holmgren went up to Gallo and put one of the shirts on him. That's when other members of the team surrounded him with the shirts as well.

The vibes are good in Oklahoma City these days, and that's on display from the players to the broadcast team. The Thunder are 66-14, which gives them a 14-game cushion over the rest of the teams in the Western Conference, and they have their eyes on an NBA title.

Next up for the Thunder is a road clash with the Utah Jazz on Friday. Maybe there will be a few more traveling Nick Gallo fans in attendance at the Delta Center.